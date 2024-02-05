Crime rate down in Uttar Pradesh since SP regime: Minister

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna during his budget speech in the assembly on Monday said the state has witnessed a substantial decrease in crime since 2016 and succeeded in realising the concept of “Ram Rajya”.

Major events including the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, UP Global Investors Summit-2023, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, G-20 Conference, and Cricket World Cup-2023 were conducted peacefully and safely, he said.

"The government has been completely successful in realising the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ by providing a crime and fear-free environment to the people of the state,” Khanna said.

Compared to 2016, during the Samajwadi Party regime, there has been a substantial decrease of 87 per cent in the cases of dacoity, 76 per cent in robbery, 43 per cent in murder, 65 per cent in riots and 73 per cent in kidnapping for ransom in the year 2023, he said.

Under ‘Operation Trinetra’, 8,54,634 CCTV cameras have been installed in the state from April 2017 to January 2024 while 1,55,830 recruitments and 1,41,866 promotions have been made on various posts in the police department, the minister said.

Under the Safe City Project, installation of CCTV cameras at important places, identification of dark spots and installation of lights, identification of hot points, installation of pink booths and provision of panic buttons in buses/taxis are being ensured for the safety of women and senior citizens, he said.

Three women PAC battalions are established in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Budaun districts, Khanna said, adding that action is being taken to establish 5 more PAC battalions in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli and Bijnor districts.

The minister further said, “The arrangements made for the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya were appreciated by the guests from all over the country and the world.” PTI ABN NB