Crime rate in UP significantly down as compared to SP rule: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cornered the Samajwadi Party on the issue of law and order and said the rate of crime has come down significantly this year as compared to the previous government's rule.

Responding to a discussion on the supplementary budget in the assembly, the chief minister said a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker in Ayodhya has been found to be involved in raping a 12-year-old girl of backward caste.

"Till now, the SP has not taken any action against him. I am not able to understand what all this is. He is hanging out with the SP MP of Ayodhya (Awadhesh Prasad)," he said.

Adityanath said, "Yesterday only, a lawyer was killed in Hardoi. The accused involved in this is the district president of Samajwadi Party. He has 28 cases registered against him for various heinous crimes including murder.

"If we don't shoot these types of criminals, will we garland them? This is a 'kodh' (leprosy) of the society and until this is removed, it will be difficult to improve the situation of Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Presenting the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the chief minister said compared to 2016, when there was an SP government in the state, there has been a decline of 86.47 per cent in cases of robbery in 2024.

"At the same time, there has been a decline of 78.17 per cent in cases of robbery, 43.21 per cent in murder, 67.42 per cent in riots and 70 per cent in kidnapping for ransom," he said.

"In the case of crimes against women, there has been a decline of 17.43 per cent in dowry death rate. Apart from this, there has been a decline of 25.30 per cent in rape cases, 16.56 per cent in molestation and 0.17 per cent in cases of kidnapping."