Crimes against women, drug trafficking will invite strict action: Police commissioner

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The City Police Commissioner K Karthik on Friday said that strict action will be taken against those engaged in drug trafficking and committing crimes against women and children.

The officer was speaking to reporters here after taking charge.

He said that it was his and police's goal to protect vulnerable sections of the society, especially women and children.

So, anyone committing crimes against them will face stringent action from the police, the officer said.

Karthik further said that drug use and trafficking was a major challenge for the country and people everywhere were pointing out what a menace it was.

"So, we have decided to take strict action against drug use and trafficking as it is a major threat to society," the officer said. PTI HMP ADB