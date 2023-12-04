Crimes against women highest in Delhi among 19 metros in 2022, NCRB data shows

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against women among the 19 metropolitan cities in India in 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report.

Advertisment

The national capital reported 14,158 cases of crimes against women in 2022 -- the highest among the metros -- followed by 6,176 in Mumbai and 3,924 in Bengaluru.

In 2022, crimes against women in Delhi witnessed a 1.25 per cent on-year increase from 13,982 in 2021, the data showed.

The city had registered 9,782 such cases in 2020.

Advertisment

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi recorded 1,204 rape cases in 2022. It also reported 129 dowry death cases.

Five acid attack cases against women were recorded while there were also three attempted attacks, the data showed.

The city also witnessed 3,909 kidnappings or abductions of women in 2022. PTI BM SZM