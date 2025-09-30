Crimes against women in J-K dip 7.21% in 2 years: NCRB

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Crimes against women in Jammu and Kashmir declined by 7.21 per cent in two years, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2023 has revealed.

A total of 3,937 cases of crimes against women were registered in the Union Territory in 2021, but the number fell to 3,653 in 2023, the NCRB data showed.

The most common crime against women registered in Jammu and Kashmir was kidnapping, with 895 cases coming to the fore in 2023. It was followed by domestic violence cases (cruelty by husband) at 524 cases and rape (231 cases) during the corresponding year.

Jammu and Kashmir stood fourth among Union Territories in terms of the rate of domestic violence cases at 8.1 cases per lakh. Delhi topped the list with 42.1 cases per lakh, followed by Chandigarh (13.4 cases) and Lakshadweep (9.1 cases).

Giving the breakdown of the motives behind kidnapping, the NCRB data revealed that 427 women were abducted to force them into marriage. While 427 of them were above the age of 18 years, 10 were minors.

There were seven cases of human trafficking involving 31 victims. There was only one case of rape and murder registered in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir, but there were no dowry deaths during the year in the Union Territory, the NCRB data showed.

There were 31 cases of abetment to suicide involving 39 women victims. However, there were no cases of acid attack or attempt to carry out an acid attack on women during the corresponding year.

The total number of rape cases in 2023 stood at 231, which included one minor victim. There were two attempted rape cases in this period.

The number of rape cases dropped from 315 in 2021 to 231 in 2023, while the attempted rape cases have reached near zero from 1,400 such cases in 2021.

There were 1,542 cases of assault with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman registered in 2023.

Jammu and Kashmir has topped the list of Union Territories in the number of cyber crimes against women, with 43 victims lodging cases. It included 39 cases of transmitting sexually explicit content and four cases of blackmailing or morphing images of victims.

The number was higher than Delhi, which had only 36 cyber crimes against women registered in 2023.