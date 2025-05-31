Crimes against women: Kalyan-Dombivali cops display urgency, file three chargesheets in 48 hours

Thane, May 31 (PTI) Police in Kalyan-Dombivali region of Thane district have set a benchmark for investigation into crimes against women by filing chargesheets in three cases in a span of 48 hours, a senior official said on Saturday.

The cases were filed in Manpada, Kolsewadi and Bazarpet police stations and were related to molestation, sexual assault, indecent exposure, and obscene gestures targeting women and minor girls, Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende told reporters.

These cases were registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on May 25 and 28 and the chargesheets were filed on May 27 and 30 respectively after special teams were formed to complete the probe in a speedy manner, he added.

"This is the first time in recent years that chargesheets have been filed in grave crimes against women within 48 hours. The aim is to ensure women get justice as quickly as possible and the accused get the strictest punishment speedily," the DCP asserted.

Three persons were arrested in the three cases by teams led by sub inspector Amol Andhale of Bazarpet police station, assistant inspector Eknath Paulbudhe of Manpada police station and sub inspector Suresh Nalawade of Kolsewadi police station, he added.

"They recorded statements of key witnesses, compiled necessary evidence and then submitted three comprehensive chargsheets in the Kalyan District and Sessions Court," Zende said. PTI COR BNM