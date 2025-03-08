Crimes against women on rise since Modi govt came to power: CPI(M)

Kollam(Kerala), Mar 8 (PTI) The CPI(M) state conference held here on Saturday claimed that crimes against women and children have increased since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Giving details of issues discussed, including the need to help farmers and address the rising instances of wild animal attacks in Kerala, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the issue of women safety was raised in the conference on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"The members were of the view that ever since the Narendra Modi government came to power, crimes against women and children in the country were on the rise. This is as per central government figures," he said.

He claimed that the Modi government was not ready to come out with projects for women safety and neither was it providing financial assistance in the budget for them.

"This was criticised in the conference," he claimed.

Govindan said that the situation was different in Kerala where women safety is given the utmost importance and the state government has formulated many women-friendly projects and initiatives.

He also claimed that the Left was able to fulfill its election promise of increasing women's participation in employment to 18 per cent and "have in fact raised it to 22 per cent".

The four day state conference began on March 6 and will culminate on March 9.

It is the last state conference of the party in the country ahead of the CPI(M)'s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A total of 530 people are attending the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state, according to party sources. PTI HMP HMP ROH