Crimes against women up in Karnataka, show latest NCRB data

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Karnataka recorded a sharp increase in cases of crimes against women in 2022, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data.

Advertisment

The data showed 17,813 FIRs on crimes against women were registered in Karnataka in 2022 against 14,468 the previous year.

An analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that among the 28 states, the highest number of cases of crimes against women in 2022 was registered in Uttar Pradesh (65,743) followed by Maharashtra (45,331) and Rajasthan (45,058).

Karnataka stood in the 10th position on the overall list.

Advertisment

The rate of crimes against women in Karnataka stood at 53.6 per lakh population while chargesheeting in such cases was at 82.8, according to the data.

The NCRB is tasked with the collection and the analysis of crime data.

Among the various cases of crimes against women registered in 2022 in Karnataka, 6,201 were related to assault with intent to outrage a woman's modesty followed by 3,141 pertaining to offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and 2,812 of cruelty by husband or his relatives.

Advertisment

Another 2,224 cases were related to the Dowry Prohibition Act while 1,812 were cases were of kidnapping and abduction of women.

Karnataka also registered 595 rape cases in 2022. In the majority of these cases, the offender was known to the victim.

It also registered 288 cases of abetment to suicide of women, 235 FIRs related to cybercrimes/Information Technology Act (women-centric crimes), 165 on dowry deaths and 78 cases of insult to modesty of women, according to the NCRB data. PTI AMP RS SZM