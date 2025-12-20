Crimes have reduced significantly in Tripura in last two years: CM

Agartala, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said crimes have reduced significantly in Tripura in the last two years.

Saha made the statement after reviewing the law and order situation of the state at the Pragya Bhavan.

"In terms of offences against the human body, it was 1,385 in 2023, and 753 in 2025 till November. Crime against properties has reduced from 412 in 2023 to 275 in 2025 till November," he said.

Saha said 791 incidents of crime against women were reported in 2023, while so far in 2025, 627 cases have been registered.

"We have also discussed NDPS cases at length. An elaborate discussion took place on the filing of the charge sheet and the conviction rate. The police were asked to look into these issues seriously," he said.

The CM claimed the state's law and order situation has improved significantly.

"The opposition parties are baselessly pointing fingers at the government. Today's statistics show the real picture of the law and order situation. They should study the crime graph before levelling allegations against the government," he said.

Claiming that the BJP-led government doesn't interfere in the functioning of the police, Saha said there was a time when officers used to be identified by political colour.

"Why should such a thing happen? We will identify good officers based on their work. I never interfere in police work," he said.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Anurag Dhankar were present in the meeting, which was attended by all SDPOs and officers-in-charge of police stations.

Tripura has 99 police stations, including nine designated for women. PTI PS SOM