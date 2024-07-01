Criminal activities by members of a 'particular religion' matter of concern: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that criminal activities by a section of people belonging to "a particular religion" during the last two months are a matter of deep concern.

Without naming any religion, he said the perpetrators of the crimes will be dealt with sternly.

''I am not saying that crime is committed only by people of a particular religion but recent incidents since the just concluded Lok Sabha elections is a matter of concern'', the chief minister said at a press conference here.

He cited incidents in Dhubri, Barpeta and Mangaldoi where the indigenous people have been harassed allegedly by members of a community.

''There is a political as well as a criminal angle to the incidents. The police have been asked to deal with the crimes sternly'', he said.

Politically, a slight change in the election results has encouraged a section of a particular religion to indulge in crimes which had declined considerably during the last three years, Sarma alleged.

''Crime is not committed on the basis of caste or religion but it is our responsibility to make the people of Assam politically aware of the changes that are taking place and how dangerous it is for their future,'' he added.

Sarma had earlier said that the Lok Sabha results in Nagaon and Dhubri, minority-dominated constituencies won by the Congress, indicate a weak social fabric and if there is no resistance to this, it will prove to be dangerous for the Assamese society.

He had alleged that a pattern has emerged with a certain section of people trying to create disturbances in the state by indulging in heinous criminal acts like rape. PTI DG NN