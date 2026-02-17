Criminal arrested after encounter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A criminal was arrested here in an encounter in the Bansdih police station area, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested criminal has been identified as Dilip Sahni (31), a resident of Duhi Musi village. He has cases registered against him at multiple police stations across Ballia district.

ASP Dinesh Kumar Shukla said that during a routine check at Mahua Morh on the Bansdih-Sarangpur road, around 11.30 pm on Monday, police signalled a suspicious person riding a motorcycle to stop. However, the motorcyclist tried to escape without stopping and slipped and fell on the roadside.

Seeing himself surrounded by police, he opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, in which he sustained a bullet injury on the right leg. Later, Sahni was arrested in an injured condition and admitted to the district hospital.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a country-made pistol and live cartridges from him.