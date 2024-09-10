Criminal arrested following gunfight with police in UP

Baghpat (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested by police following a brief encounter in which he sustained an injury to his leg, officials said on Tuesday.

Harsh Jogi was arrested on Monday night in the Chandinagar police station area, they said.

Circle Officer Prita Singh said Jogi opened fire at police personnel after being surrounded.

A pistol, some cartridges and a motorcycle have been seized, she said.

Three cases, including that of murder, are pending against Jogi in Baghpat district, police said.