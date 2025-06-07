'Criminal betrayal of our soldiers': Cong slams Modi govt over 'failing' to isolate Pak

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Modi government has failed to isolate Pakistan on the global stage after the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a "criminal betrayal" of Indian soldiers and citizens.

Congress' head of media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, said instead of strong action against Pakistan, China armed it with fifth-generation jets and missiles and the World Bank and the ADB gave more aid to the neighbouring country.

He claimed that the UN Security Council also named Pakistan Vice-Chair of the Anti-Terrorism Committee, just days after the terror attack on Indian soil.

"After the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, we expected strong actions and global isolation of Pakistan, but what has actually happened? "China is arming Pakistan with 40 fifth-generation stealth J-35A fighter jets armed with cutting-edge PL-17 missiles. Azerbaijan is investing $2 billion in purchasing 40 Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets," Khera said.

"The World Bank has pledged USD 40 billion for Pakistan's development. The IMF approved USD 1 billion bailout to Pakistan. Russia has signed a USD 2.6 billion agreement to rebuild a steel plant in Karachi," he said.

Khera also claimed that Kuwait and the UAE have relaxed visa rules and offered 10 billion-dollar investment deals and Pakistan has joined the China International Mediation Organization, gaining greater influence in Asian diplomacy.

"The UN Security Council has named Pakistan Vice-Chair of the Anti-Terrorism Committee, just days after a terror attack on Indian soil! "This is not just a diplomatic failure. It is a criminal betrayal of our soldiers and citizens," Khera said.

Another Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said in a post that IMF gave USD 1 billion to Pakistan on May 9, the World Bank decided to give USD 40 billion to Pakistan soon after Operation Sindoor and ADB gave USD 800 million to Pakistan on June 3, even though the ADB president met PM Modi on June 1.

"Have we failed in our Foreign Policy?" she asked.

"Why are the 4 terrorists who indulged in Pahalgam carnage still alive and going around?" she said.

"You are able to eliminate Naxals, but not able to eliminate these 4 terrorists, even after a month? Who is responsible for the intelligence failure? "151 tours, 72 countries, many hugs, kisses and gifts. Still no results. India needs answers," Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader also said that a special session of Parliament was required to ask questions on US President Donald Trump's claims, more than 11 times, of "brokering a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

"Why is PM Modi not denying his claim?" she asked.