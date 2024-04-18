Criminal booked under PSA in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) An alleged criminal was on Thursday detained under the stringent Public Safety Act and lodged in the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail here, police said.

Pawan Kumar alias Ghoda, a resident of R S Pura, was booked under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the district magistrate, Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said several cases related to murder and attempt to murder were registered against the criminal.

Despite Kumar being named in several FIRs, the spokesperson said, he did not mend his ways and accordingly a dossier under PSA was recommended against him.

He was subsequently arrested by police and shifted to the central jail, an official said. PTI TAS RHL