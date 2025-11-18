Criminal can be seen limping in jail hours after committing crime in 'new UP': Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the "new Uttar Pradesh does not accept crime", and if any incident of loot or snatching takes place, then in a few hours, the criminal is seen limping in jail.

"Today, you see that crime is not taking place anywhere, and if any incident of loot or snatching takes place, then in a few hours, the criminal is seen limping and in jail. This is the new Uttar Pradesh that does not accept crime. The criminals are made to realise that if they commit any crime, they will have to pay for it," Adityanath said.

Adityanath was addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the upgraded Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Gorakhpur district, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath also said that in UP, there was a demand to implement the Commissionerate system of policing for many days.

"This was a demand which is 50 years old. It was first raised in 1970, but could not be implemented. We took this process forward in 2020. Till now, the Police Commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts. This is a part of police modernisation," Adityanath said.

The CM also said that since coming to power, his government has made 17 municipal corporations, Noida and Greater Noida safe cities by linking them with the Integrated Command and Control Centre and installing over 13 lakh CCTV cameras.

At the event, he also commended that the six-storey modern RFSL facility, built for Rs 72.78 crore, marks a major step in strengthening law enforcement. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ