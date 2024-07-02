Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter in UP

Jaunpur (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with police on Tuesday, officials said.

Submit Singh alias Monu Chavanni was wanted in over two dozen criminal cases, they said.

He was killed in an encounter by a joint team of the Special Task Force and local police in Badlapur area, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

Singh has a total of 24 criminal cases registered against him in Ghazipur, Ballia and Jaunpur districts of Uttar Pradesh and also some districts of Bihar, Sharma said, adding that a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on his arrest, he added.

Sharma said the STF and police had received information about the presence of Singh in the Badalpur area.

When the joint team reached the spot and tried to stop him, he opened fire at them. In retaliatory firing, Singh sustained a bullet injury and was taken to a nearby health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized an AK-47 rifle and a pistol while two accomplices of Singh managed to flee from the spot. A search is on to nab them, the SP said. PTI ABN RHL