Lucknow, Mar 29 (PTI) A criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was killed in an encounter in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

"Anuj Kanaujia, a shooter of Mukhtar gang, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was killed in an encounter after a heavy exchange of fire in Jamshedpur with a joint team of UP STF and Jharkhand Police," said Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, law and order) Amitabh Yash. PTI NAV AS AS