Criminal case to be filed against officials for false reports on tribal works in Palghar

Palghar, Feb 8 (PTI) The Tribal Development Review Committee has directed the registration of a criminal case against two officials for allegedly preparing incorrect reports on the completion of development works in Palghar, an official said on Saturday.

The concerned officials were previously posted at the Palghar Zilla Parishad's construction department.

The engineers allegedly submitted inaccurate documents claiming completion of 31 projects, attaching 12 photos of the same road.

The committee headed by Vivek Pandit instructed that a case be filed under sections related to cheating the government and preparing false documents, the official said.

Pandit directed that an inspection be carried out to verify the state of roads constructed by the Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).