Criminal case will be registered against makers of Ganesha idols using banned materials: BBMP

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Ganesha idols made using chemical paints, thermocol or Plaster of Paris will be seized and criminal cases will be registered against manufacturers, said Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Maheshwara Rao on Wednesday.

He also said arrangements are being made to handle the wet waste generated during the festival celebrations.

Rao called a meeting with officials concerned to discuss the nitty-gritties of ensuring an eco-friendly Gauri-Ganesha festival this year.

It was reiterated again in the meeting that individuals seeking permission to install public Ganesha idols must apply at the offices of the Assistant Executive Engineers designated as Nodal Officers at the sub-divisional level.

According to him, 75 single-window centres will be set up at sub-divisional offices within BBMP limits.

“The Nodal Officers will coordinate with the Police, BESCOM, Fire Department, and other relevant departments to obtain and issue approvals through a single-window system swiftly,” added Rao.

He also instructed the officials to encourage people to immerse small eco-friendly idols at home in buckets, and the residual clay should be reused for gardening or potted plants.

According to him, BBMP will identify designated immersion locations in each ward for larger idols. He asked the officials to disseminate this information widely.

If necessary, he added, mobile immersion units will be deployed within ward limits. PTI JR ROH