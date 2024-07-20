Criminal chased, murdered in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old criminal was killed after he was allegedly chased by some people over a dispute on Saturday, police said.

The victim was identified as Rohit Pandey, a resident of Mirigiri, they said.

The incident took place in the Bansdih area when Pandey was chased by some men following a quarrel. They attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him seriously injured, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said.

He was rushed to a district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Verma said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against seven to eight people. Efforts are being made to arrest them, Verma added.

Police also said that Rohit Pandey has a criminal history.