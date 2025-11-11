Criminal detained under MPDA

Nanded, Nov 11 (PTI) Police detained a habitual offender under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) as part of a special drive in Nanded district, an official said on Tuesday.

Shaikh Azroddeen alias Banga, 30, is allegedly involved in a series of crimes, including assault, extortion, illegal possession of weapons, and intimidation by operating a gang on social media.

"He was misleading youths through reels and videos to turn them into criminals. His repeated criminal activities had become a major cause of concern for the peace and security of the city", police stated. PTI COR NSK