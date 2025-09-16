Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, Sept 16 (PTI) An alleged criminal has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said on Tuesday.

Sharafat Ali, a resident of Lohai-Malhar, was taken into custody by police and later lodged in the district jail in Udhampur under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a police spokesman said.

“Ali is a habitual criminal who has been involved in various illegal acts over the past few years. To prevent his illegal activities, a dossier was prepared and sent to the Kathua district magistrate who ordered his detention under the PSA,” he said.

In a related development, two drug peddlers -- Abhinandan Singh and Amit Sangra from Kootah village -- were arrested along with 5.47 gm of heroin from the Hiranagar sector in Kathua, the spokesman said.

Police intercepted the duo during checking on the Railway Road, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance from their possession, he said.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of NDPS Act. Further probe is underway to trace the linkages of the narcotic supply racket, he said. PTI TAS TAS ARI ARI