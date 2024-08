Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Aug 24 (PTI) An alleged criminal was detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.

Sourav Slathia, a resident of Garh Mandi village of Vijaypur, was posing a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity. So, he was accordingly detained under PSA and sent to district jail Kathua, a police spokesperson said.

He said Slathia’s detention order was issued by district magistrate Samba based on a detailed dossier prepared by police following his repeated engagement in criminal activities. PTI TAS NB