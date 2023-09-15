Criminal detained under PSA in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Sept 15 (PTI) Police on Friday detained a notorious criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

Rafaqat Ali was booked for his criminal activities in the area for which a number of cases had been registered against him in Udhampur police station, prompting the district magistrate to slap the PSA against him, they said.

As per the dossier, he has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere and also poses a great threat to public peace and tranquillity, thereby forcing authorities to detain him under the PSA.

Besides this, the accused is involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotics and drug psychotropic substances destroying the future of the young generation by supplying them narcotics and affecting their physical and mental health, they said. PTI AB NB