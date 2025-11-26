Criminal detained under PSA in JK’s Kathua

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) A notorious criminal was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said Wednesday.

Shammi Kumar, a resident of village Buddhi, is a habitual criminal involved in various illegal activities since 2018 and was slapped with PSA on the orders of the district magistrate after police prepared a detailed dossier, a police spokesperson said.

He said Kumar was named in separate FIRs -- one in 2018, second in 2024, and two more in 2025 -- in different police stations related to his criminal activities, including attempt to murder and drug trafficking.

The criminal was lodged in Udhampur district jail, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB