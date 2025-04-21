Criminal facing multiple cases arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) A man facing several criminal cases was arrested in a joint operation of the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Tarn Taran police, a top officer said on Monday.

Sukhbir Singh is a habitual offender with a criminal history of violations of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. He was also involved in snatching incidents, Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said.

He was the prime accused in the murder of a sarpanch last September, Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and unearth the full extent of his criminal activities, the top officer said in a post on X. PTI CHS SZM SZM