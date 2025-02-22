Criminal found dead in sewage drain in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old man with criminal history was found dead in a sewage drain in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Navneen, who is a ‘bad character’ in Vasant Vihar Police Station with multiple cases lodged against him.

The police said they received a distress call on Friday reporting that a man was found dead lying in a jungle area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said a team reached at the spot and found that the upper half of the body was submerged in a sewage drain located in E-Block, Kusumpur Pahadi.

Navneen had a criminal history and was addicted to alcohol and drugs, the police said.

After his disappearance, a missing report was lodged on February 16 at Vasant Vihar Police Station, the DCP said.

Naveen was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

"Statements of family members and neighbours were recorded. No foul play has been found so far. Further investigation is underway," the DCP added.