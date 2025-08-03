Criminal freed at gunpoint by accomplice in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) A criminal was freed at gunpoint from the custody of a police head constable by his accomplice here, officials said on Saturday.

Head constable Daljit Singh, who was in plain clothes, intercepted the duo on a motorcycle near Bristol Chowk on Friday night following a tip-off. As he quizzed them, the two tried to flee.

Singh managed to catch one of them, but the other opened fire, narrowly missing the policeman. The criminal then pointed the gun at Singh and freed his accomplice, with the duo escaping on their bike, they said.

An FIR was registered, and police are trying to nab the accused.