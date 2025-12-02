Criminal gang externed from five districts in Marathwada

Latur, Dec 2 (PTI) Police have externed a gang of five history-sheeters against whom multiple cases are pending from five districts in the Marathwada region, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken by the Latur Police under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The five gangsters are banned from entering the limits of Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Parbhani, and Nanded districts for the next two years.

An investigation revealed that the gang was involved in group violence, armed intimidation, lootings, thefts, house break-ins, harassment of women, issuing threats, and creating an atmosphere of fear in residential areas.

Witnesses and victims were often pressured or threatened to avoid testifying in court, police said, adding that multiple cases were registered against them in Shivajinagar police station. PTI COR NSK