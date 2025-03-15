Criminal held following exchange of fire in Faridkot: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it had nabbed an absconding operative of the foreign-based gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patial and the Davinder Bambiha gang after a brief exchange of fire in Faridkot.

Manpreet Singh alias Mani, a native of Talwandi Bhagrian in Moga, was arrested in a joint operation by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Faridkot Police, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Police also arrested his two accomplices, Jagmeet Singh alias Meeta of Chania in Faridkot and Akashdeep Singh of Mehma in Ferozepur, for providing him shelter and logistic support.

The development came shortly after Punjab Police arrested Mani’s co-accused, Malkit Singh alias Manu, from Moga, after recovering a .32 caliber pistol along with four cartridges from his possession on Wednesday.

Malkit Singh, along with Mani, executed an attack on his rival in village Kapura in Moga, resulting in the murder of one individual and a woman sustaining a bullet injury to her leg on February 19, DGP Yadav said.

Both arrested persons were also involved in a firing incident that took place at Raja Dhaba in Jagraon on February 26, which was orchestrated by the foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF, Promod Ban, said that following the arrest of Malkit alias Mannu, AGTF teams gathered clues from his interrogation and zeroed in on his accomplice, Mani, in the Faridkot area.

Teams of AGTF, under the supervision of Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Brar, in a joint operation with Faridkot Police, tracked down accused Manpreet Mani near Dhilwan Road in Faridkot while he was travelling on a motorcycle, he said.

When police teams intercepted him, he opened fire at the police team in an attempt to evade arrest, prompting the police teams to retaliate.

"During the exchange of fire, accused Mani sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital for medical treatment," said the ADGP, adding that police teams recovered a .30 caliber pistol from his possession.

AIG Gurmeet Chauhan said that the arrested accused had a criminal record, with around six cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and snatching registered against him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Pragiya Jain disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that since coming out on bail from Faridkot Jail on January 24, Manpreet alias Mani had been operating for Lucky Patial and other handlers of the Davinder Bambiha gang, who had tasked him with carrying out various crimes in Punjab. Further investigation is ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in this case, she added. PTI CHS ARD ARD