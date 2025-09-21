Criminal held for Goa activist attack conspiracy

Panaji, Sept 21 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested historysheeter Zenito Cardoso for allegedly masterminding the attack on activist Rama Kankonkar last week, an official said.

His name cropped up during the interrogation of seven members of his gang arrested so far for the attack, said Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta.

Kankonkar was seriously injured in the assault last week at Caranzalem near Panaji.

Cardoso has several cases registered against him, the SP said, adding that an old enmity is the prima facie motive behind the crime.

The assault sparked outrage, with several social activists and political leaders condemning the law and order.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who returned from the Bihar poll campaign on Sunday, told reporters at Dabolim Airport that no one would be spared.

"All those involved in the attack would be arrested," he added. PTI RPS NSK