Criminal held in Delhi's Rohini, pistols recovered

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A 23-year-old man wanted in a kidnapping case was arrested from Delhi's Rohini area and two pistols along with three live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said on Thursday.

Shahjad alias Uvesh, a resident of Mangolpuri, was arrested late Tuesday night, they said.

"The accused was spotted near G3S Cinema Hall in Rohini around midnight, after a tip-off that he was carrying illegal weapons. He was nabbed and two pistols, including one loaded with three live cartridges, were recovered from him," a police officer said.

The police said Shahjad is a key member of the Saif-Kaif gang active in Outer Delhi and was previously involved in an attempt to murder case in Prem Nagar.

He is also wanted in a case registered at Sultanpuri police station in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a girl, they said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that he used to carry firearms to extort money from shopkeepers and small vendors on the instructions of a gangster named Kaif. Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI BM NB