Criminal held with country-made pistol in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) An alleged criminal was arrested along with a country-made pistol in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Vishal Sharma alias Vishu shooter, a resident of Khojipur Kheri village, was the main accused in an attempted murder incident that took place in Vijaypur area of the district on April 20, a police spokesperson said.

He said Shivdeep Singh, a resident of Suchani Bagla village, had lodged a complaint at Vijaypur police station, claiming that he was fired upon by six people in Rahya village, leading to registration of a case.

A country-made pistol was recovered at the disclosure of the arrested accused, the spokesperson said, adding that further probe is on to nab the other attackers. PTI TAS NB