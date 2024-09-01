Criminal held with illegal firearm in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 1 (PTI) A criminal was arrested along with a 12-bore double-barrel gun and two live cartridges here on Sunday, police said.

Jeet Raj, a resident of Galwadey Chak, was arrested near his house in Marh tehsil when he was moving in his private vehicle, a police spokesman said.

The illegal firearm and ammunition was found concealed in the boot space of the vehicle, he added.

The spokesman said that a formal case has been registered at the Kanachak Police Station and further investigation is underway to probe his activities, associates and any possible links to a larger network.

He said the arrest of Raj marks a crucial victory for the police in curbing the circulation of illegal firearms and ensuring the safety of the local community.

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their area to aid in the ongoing crackdown on crime, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS AS