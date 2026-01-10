Criminal held with pistol in JK’s Samba

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) A criminal was arrested and a country-made pistol was recovered from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.

Pritam Singh alias “Sethi”, a resident of Jedra village of Ramgarh, was wanted in a case related to organised crime, registered at police station Vijaypur last year, a police spokesperson said.

He is the fourth person arrested in connection with the case. Earlier, three of his associates were arrested and three pistols were recovered from them.

Acting on a tip off, the spokesperson said police arrested Singh and recovered one country-made pistol on his disclosure from his village.

Further investigation of the case is going on, he said. PTI TAS NB