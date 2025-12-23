Criminal injured in encounter escapes after being produced in UP court, nabbed later

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) A criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, injured in a police encounter escaped after being produced in court allegedly due to a security lapse in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said on Tuesday.

However, he was arrested again later today.

Two sub inspectors and a constable have been suspended over the incident, which took place on Monday, they added.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said Shivam Bharati (19) of the Prayagraj district and his associate Monu Tiwari (22) were arrested after an encounter with police and the Special Operations Group near the Ugapur canal under the Aurai police station area during vehicle checking.

The two allegedly opened fire on the police team, which retaliated, injuring Shivam in his left leg, he said.

Manglik said Shivam was admitted to the district hospital and later produced before a court in the evening. While being taken to a police vehicle, he managed to escape despite his injury. He remained untraced till late night, and police teams are searching for him, he said.

According to the police, the escape was initially concealed by the personnel who brought him to court, and the matter came to light later.

Following the incident, two sub-inspectors and a constable were suspended for alleged negligence, and an FIR was registered against them at the Gyanpur Sadar Kotwali.

The SP said that the absconding criminal, Shivam, was hiding in the bushes on the court premises.

At around 11 am on Tuesday, while trying to escape by scaling the wall at the back of the premises, taking advantage of the crowd, he fell into a deep ditch and broke his leg.

Some people, unaware that he was an absconder, were taking him to the hospital when police officers stationed for security at the court premises recognized him, the police said, adding that Shivam was arrested again soon after.

The SP said 19 criminal cases, including attempt to murder and robbery, are registered against the two accused.