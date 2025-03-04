Criminal injured in encounter with Odisha Police

Sambalpur (Odisha), Mar 4 (PTI) A notorious criminal in Odisha's Sambalpur district sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with police on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

The encounter took place at Hirakud airstrip road near Lamadunguri under the Ainthapalli Police Station limits, when a team of police personnel attempted to apprehend Mahesh Kumar, wanted in several cases, around 5.45 am, he said.

"Upon seeing the police team, Mahesh tried to flee the spot and fired at the personnel. The police team also retaliated. Mahesh sustained a bullet injury on his left leg. He was rescued and admitted to VIMSAR at Burla," the officer said.

The Sambalpur Police had been tracking him for a while, he said.

“Mahesh is now out of danger. We have seized one 7mm pistol and ammunition, Rs 40,000 in cash and a motorcycle from him,” the officer said.

Several loot, robbery and other cases have been registered against the accused in Sambalpur and adjoining districts, the police said.

The latest case was filed on Monday.

Mahesh had snatched Rs 45,000 from a person at gunpoint in the Ainthapali police station area of Sambalpur, the officer added. PTI CORR BBM BBM BDC