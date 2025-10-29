Criminal injured in encounter with police in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A history sheeter carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured in an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, officials said on Wednesday.

An illegal firearm and cartridges were recovered from his possession, they said.

The encounter took place during a late-night checking drive Tuesday on the Meerut-Hapur road as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal activities ordered by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Singh said the police team spotted suspicious movement inside an orchard near a community hall. When they signalled a man to stop, he opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing, the accused was hit in the leg and overpowered.

The injured man was identified as Asif, native of Uldhan village and currently residing in Ucha Sadiqnagar. Police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge and one spent shell from him. He was taken to the Kharkhoda community health centre for treatment.

According to police, Asif is a listed history-sheeter at Kharkhoda police station and has over 15 criminal cases registered against him in Meerut, Ghaziabad, and nearby districts.

He was wanted in a recent case involving illegal animal slaughter and sale of meat and hides in Uldhan village, they said.

A fresh case has been registered at Kharkhoda police station, police said, adding the accused will be produced before a court after receiving treatment.