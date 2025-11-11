Criminal injured in shootout with police in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) In a swift operation, Gujarat Police on Tuesday foiled a crime plot by confronting armed criminals on the campus of a temple in Navsari district and arrested them after a brief shootout that left one of the history-sheeters injured.

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) personnel also seized three country-made pistols and 27 cartridges from the spot, according to a release.

The SMC had received a tip-off that some history-sheeters from Haryana, MP, and Rajasthan are plotting a serious crime in Bilimora town of Navsari district at the behest of one Manish Kumavat, a resident of Gandevi, according to the release.

A team, led by Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Panara, reached a temple in Bilimora town, where the four men were discussing their plans.

When the SMC team approached the parking lot of the shrine in a private vehicle, the four men fired two rounds from their pistols at the police personnel. Inspector Panara shot back twice in self-defence, the release said, adding that a bullet hit one of the members of the gang in his leg.

Police overpowered the four accused, identified as Yash Singh, who received the gunshot injury, Rishabh Sharma, Manish Kumavat, and Madan Kumavat. They originally come from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Navsari, and Rajasthan, respectively.

The scuffle resulted in minor injuries to police personnel and the accused men. The injured persons were treated at a local hospital, according to the release.

A preliminary probe revealed that the four accused are facing serious charges such as murder and assault, and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act. PTI PJT PD NSK