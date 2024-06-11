Criminal involved in extortion bids on businessmen arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A criminal associated with Himanshu Bhau and Naveen Bali gangs was arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Jain, 24, who is involved in 19 cases including attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and snatching and those registered under the Arms Act, they said.

"We noticed a sudden increase in extortion calls to businessmen in the national capital. Most of the calls were made in the name of gangster Himanshu Bhau. We also noticed that the accused would open fire outside the houses of those who refused to pay the money," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

"Our teams identified Sahil Jain, who used to mediate between extortion victims and gangsters Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau," he said.

A team led by Inspector Man Singh arrested Jain from the Uttam Nagar area on June 4. An illegal country-made pistol, two live cartridges and a scooter were seized from him, the officer added.

Jain studied up to class IX. He first went to jail in 2017 and came in contact with Bali and his close associates there, DCP Kaushik said.