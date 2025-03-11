Criminal just out of jail attacks brother with knife in north Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A habitual criminal attacked his younger brother with a knife after he did not pay for his bail in outernorth Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Police arrested Wahid alias Javed, proclaimed as a local Bad Character, for stabbing his brother Md Saqib, a police source said.

"Usually, his younger brother would pay for his bail. However, he did not pay this time. The failure infuriated Wahid, who attacked him with a knife," the source said.

The incident came to light on March 9, when police received a call from BJRM Hospital.

Wahid, who was soon tracked down, confessed to the stabbing and led police to the knife he used.

Wahid has earlier been booked in robbery, theft, and arms-related offences. He was released from jail on a personal bond on March 7 in connection with a case under the Arms Act. PTI SSJ BM BM VN VN