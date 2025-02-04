Criminal justice system needs radical reforms, says PDP MLA Para facing UAPA trial

Srinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) PDP MLA from J-K's Pulwama Waheed Para, who is undergoing trial in a UAPA case, on Tuesday said the criminal justice system of the country needs radical reforms, as the "slow pace of prosecution traps the accused and their families in uncertainty".

"Once an undertrial, always an undertrial," Para posted on X in an apparent reference to his ongoing trial.

"In 30 days, five hearings, three courts -- under UAPA, the process itself is the punishment. Even courts have little authority to grant relief. With two UAPA cases, two other cases, and three quashment petitions in higher courts, the cycle is endless," said Para, who is facing trial in a terror-funding case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Slow prosecution doesn't just hold the accused' -- it punishes entire families, trapping them in years of uncertainty. This isn't just about legal battles; it's about lives put on indefinite hold. Justice cannot mean endless confinement," he added.

Para also said he could only imagine the fate of ordinary citizens given what he has been going through even after being elected a legislator.

"And if this is happening after winning an MLA election, imagine the fate of those with no voice, no agency of their own, and no way to fight back. The criminal justice system needs radical reforms," Para said. PTI MIJ ARI