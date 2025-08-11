Criminal killed in police firing in Jharkhand

Godda (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) A notorious criminal was allegedly killed in police firing early on Monday after he tried to escape from custody in Jharkhand's Godda district, a senior officer said.

The accused, identified as Surya Narayan Hansda alias Surya Hansda, was wanted in several criminal cases in Jharkhand's Godda and Sahibganj districts, Dumka zonal IG Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI.

"Hansda was arrested by Godda police on Sunday from Deoghar. After the arrest, he was taken to Lalmatia in search of weapons. During the course, his associates fired at a team of police personnel, and Hansda also tried to escape from custody. The police retaliated. During the exchange of fire, Hansda was killed," the officer added. PTI CORR SAN BDC