Criminal linked to Anil Chippi, Kala Jatheri gangs held after encounter with Delhi Police in Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A suspected member of the Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Dwarka, an officer said on Tuesday.

Vikas alias Bagga, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, was wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery, he said.

Police received a tip-off that Vikas would arrive near Mangespur Drain Patri on Dichaun-Hirankudana Road to meet an associate. Acting on the input, police laid a trap to nab him.

The accused arrived on a scooter and allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at the police team. One of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, who escaped unhurt, the officer said.

"In self-defence, the police team fired two rounds, one of which hit the accused in the right leg. He was overpowered and caught. Later, he was taken to a hospital for treatment," he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Vikas was previously involved in a murder case registered at Sampla police station in Rohtak and an attempt to murder case in Haryana.

He is also an accused in a robbery-cum-murder case at K N Katju Marg police station in Delhi's Rohini district, where he allegedly shot a man dead and fled with his motorcycle.

"The accused was a desperate criminal with links to the Anil Chippi and Kala Jatheri gangs," the officer said.