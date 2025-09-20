Criminal linked to Anil Dujana gang killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was killed in a police encounter here on Saturday, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by the Ghaziabad police commissionerate, Balram (50), the deceased, was an active member of Anil Dujana gang.

The encounter took place near Dasna following a series of extortion demands made to businessmen in Masuri, Sihanigate, and Kavinagar areas of Ghaziabad, the statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team spotted Balram and his associates in a car near Dasna. When police attempted to intercept them, the criminals opened fire at the cops.

“Police returned the fire in self-defence, injuring Balram. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His accomplices managed to flee the scene. Police are conducting a search operation to arrest them,” the statement said.

Police launched the investigation after a transport businessman filed a complaint on September 16, claiming that he received a WhatsApp call on July 9 demanding Rs 25 lakh in extortion money.

The caller, who identified himself as ‘Guru Balram’, threatened the businessman with serious consequences if the money was not paid.

When the victim failed to comply, he was abducted on July 13 by 8-10 men. They held him captive in Dujana village and released him only after he paid approximately Rs 2 lakh along with some jewellery, the statement said.

Balram allegedly continued to call the victim, demanding more money and threatening him with dire consequences.

A sweet shop owner in Sihanigate received a similar WhatsApp call on September 17, demanding Rs 50 lakh.

The same day, a businessman from the Loha Mandi market in Kavinagar was also called and threatened with a Rs 25 lakh demand.

Police traced the phone number to Balram, a resident of Rogan village in Bulandshahr who reportedly took control of the Dujana’s gang's operations after the death of its leader, Anil Dujana.

Balram is a professional criminal with a history of nearly three dozen cases, including for robbery, murder, extortion, and gangster-related offences, the statement added. PTI CDN ARI