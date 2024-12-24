Criminal nabbed after shootout in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly involved in cases of murder, snatching, theft, and the Arms Act, was nabbed after a shootout in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, an official said.

Talib was arrested near Fish Farm in Seelampur following an exchange of fire between a team of Delhi Police and him, they said.

The criminal received a bullet injury in his leg and has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said Talib was previously involved in a case of murder and assaulting a person in Seelamur in October.

After the murder, two of his associates Asif alias Timma and a juvenile were apprehended but he was absconding since then, Paweriya said.

On a secret tip off, a trap was laid by a team of Seelampur police station near the fish farm and at about 1.40 am where Talib spotted, he said.

He was asked to surrender but he opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, he was hit by a bullet in his leg and was overpowered, the officer added. PTI ALK NB