Criminal on run with over 100 criminal cases nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 28-year-old proclaimed offender with more than 100 criminal cases against him, an officer said on Monday.

Police said the accused, Sumit, was traced by a Rani Bagh police team of the outer district. He was wanted in a 2020 Mangolpuri robbery case and had been declared a proclaimed offender last month.

Sumit frequently shifted rented accommodations to avoid arrest but was tracked down in Mangolpuri on December 6 and detained, police said.