Criminal shot at by police in Delhi near Sanjay Van, nabbed

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A wanted criminal was shot at by police near Sanjay Van in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Wednesday morning, an officer said.

It happened around 6.15 am when police tried to intercept two men near Aruna Asaf Ali Road on a tip-off, he said.

"When the suspects were stopped, they allegedly opened fire at the police party in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in a brief exchange of fire," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Arman, 26, a resident of Bawana, received a gunshot wound in his right leg and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

His associate, Basheer, 24, who hails from the same locality, was apprehended from the spot, the officer said. An illegal firearm and live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The gunshot fired by Arman was received by a policeman on his bulletproof vest, the officer said.

Goel said Arman is a habitual offender and has been involved in more than 50 cases of robbery, snatching, and the Arms Act.

"Legal action has been initiated at Kishangarh Police Station. Further investigation is underway to trace their other associates and to establish the source of weapons," the officer added.