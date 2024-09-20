Criminal shot dead in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, booked in two cases including an attempt to murder, was shot dead in Bhalswa Dairy area here on Friday allegedly over an old rivalry, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amit alias Langda, they said.

The police got a call from BJRM Hospital at 12.52 am that a man, who was admitted there with a gunshot wound, was declared brought dead by the doctors, a senior police officer said.

There was a bullet injury on the man's head and right thigh, the officer said.

A team was immediately sent to the crime spot near Mukundpur chowk service road where they recovered two live and two empty cartridges. Further on the basis of CCTV footage, teams are trying to identify the accused, the officer said.

Amit had two cases, including an attempt to murder, registered against him. said the officer said, adding that prima facie the motive of the crime appears to be old rivalry. PTI BM NB