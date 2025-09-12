Criminal shot, injured in accidental firing during scuffle with cops in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) A notorious criminal sustained a gunshot wound after a service pistol accidentally went off during a scuffle with police personnel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused, Sangramsingh Sikarwar, sustained injury to his leg in the accidental firing on Thursday and was admitted to the civil hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Rajian said.

He said Sikarwar, a resident of the Vastral area and a native of Madhya Pradesh, has nine criminal cases of extortion, murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and mob violence filed against him.

The official said the accused was involved in organised crime and was violent. He had been recently arrested in an extortion case.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, when a team from the crime branch went to Ramol police station to take his custody for further probe, he said.

"While the accused was being brought to the crime branch office in a vehicle, he tried to snatch the pistol of a police inspector and attack the team. During this scuffle, a bullet was accidentally discharged from the pistol, injuring Sikarwar on his left leg. He is stable and receiving treatment at the civil hospital," Rajian said. PTI PJT ARU